.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US rapper Lil Baby angry after celebrity jeweler sells him fake Patek Philippe watch

  • Font
Lil Baby performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters)
Lil Baby performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters)

US rapper Lil Baby angry after celebrity jeweler sells him fake Patek Philippe watch

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, said he was recently sold a fake Patek Phillipe for $400,000 by a celebrity jeweler, according to tabloid reports.

The incident began last week when Lil Baby showed off his allegedly limited-edition Patek Philippe. Fans then reacted to his social media posts by debunking that it was a special watch.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The jeweler in question, Rafaello & Co., used its own stories on Instagram to address the incident, saying that they had no clue they had sold the US rapper the fake Patek Philippe watch.

“I personally want to apology to Lil Baby for not doing my due diligence when selling him the Patek watch,” the post read.

“I should’ve inspected the watch after purchasing it from the dealer. I take full responsibility for not doing my job properly. I personally would NEVER knowingly sell him or anyone else anything that is not 100% authentic,” Rafaello & Co. added.

The company then said it had gifted Lil Baby four diamond-studded rings as well as reimbursed him the $400,000 paid for the fake watch.

Read more:

Kanye West album ‘Donda’ released after weeks of delay

‘Kimye’ is no more: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Kanye West files to change his name to ‘Ye:’ Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More