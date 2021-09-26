Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 to launch on October 20

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 will launch on October 20, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh announced on Sunday.

He also stated that a press conference will be held on October 4 to share more details about the events, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“This season, organized by Saudi national cadres will dazzle the world, as it will include 7,500 days of events, including 70 Arab concerts, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances and 18 Arab plays as well as six international plays, in addition to one free wrestling championship, two international matches and 100 interactive experiences, in addition to 200 restaurants and 70 cafes,” Al-Sheikh said.

The mega-event was first held in 2019, beginning in October and ending in January 2020. The inaugural event saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time.

This year’s event is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

In August, the Chairman announced on Twitter that Riyadh Season is scheduled to be held in an area of 5.4 million square meters with 14 different zones, each featuring a diverse array of events and experiences.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – one of the world’s most glamorous football clubs with a range of superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – is set to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in January 2022, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported last week. The match will mark the first time a French football team will compete in Saudi Arabia.

The one-match tournament will feature a football game between PSG and star players from Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassar FC, two of the GCC region’s biggest football clubs.

