XP: Riyadh to host GCC region’s first music conference in December

  • Font
MDLBEAST logo at Riyadh in 2019. (Supplied)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Gulf region’s first music conference will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh from December 13 to 15, the event organizers announced in a statement released on Monday.

MDLBEAST, a new media and music company established after its flagship festival MDLBEAST Soundstorm, is organizing the three-day event called XP.

The agenda includes workshops, panel discussions and roundtables, networking opportunities, and music activations.

The organizers have said that the conference aims to expand opportunities for music industry professionals of all backgrounds including artists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and policymakers as they come together in building the future for the region’s music industry.

MDLBEAST's December 2019 Soundstorm festival. (Supplied)

“XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East,” MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan al-Haratani said.

Then event aims to focus on talent development and policy development, to establish the music scene and map out opportunities for emerging musicians and to initiate dialogue around music, mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in the industry.

“Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit,” XP program director Nada al-Helabi said.

“A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry,” she added.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm. (Instagram)

International and regional music industry executives and artists are being invited to participate as speakers and delegates in the event to enhance the country’s music sector and come up with policies.

During the day, event participants will partake in workshops and panel discussions and in the evening, music activations around Riyadh city will showcase the region’s budding nightlife scene and allow visitors to explore new sounds, network, and discover fresh talent.

