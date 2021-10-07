.
James Bond star Daniel Craig honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

British actor Daniel Craig (C) kneels to look at his newly unveiled star, flanked by (from R) Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka, US producer Barbara Broccoli, US actor Rami Malek, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell and US screenwriter Michael G. Wilson during the ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (AFP)
AFP, Hollywood

Britain’s favorite superspy left his mark on Hollywood on Wednesday when Daniel Craig got a star on the Walk of Fame.

The world’s suavest action hero was immortalized -- appropriately -- outside 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, next to fellow Bond actor Roger Moore.

British actor Daniel Craig is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. Craig's star will be located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, chosen for Craig's portrayal of James Bond in '007' films. (AFP)
“I never thought I’d hear myself saying this but you know it’s an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,” Craig quipped as his star was unveiled.

“And if happiness is measured by the company we keep, then, me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends, makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

Further down the storied street, where over 2,000 stars pay homage to some of the biggest names of film, television and music, fans gathered to toast their gadget-wielding hero.

British actor Daniel Craig (2nd R), reacts as his star is unveiled, flanked by Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka (R), US actor Rami Malek (3rd R) and Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell during the ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (AFP)
Craig’s fifth and final turn as Ian Fleming’s secret agent hits screens around the world this month.

“No Time To Die” has received rave reviews -- much to the relief of studio bosses, who are banking on the blockbuster to get audiences back after the COVID-19 hiatus.

US actor Rami Malek (R) speaks during the ceremony to honor British actor Daniel Craig with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. Craig's star will be located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, chosen for Craig's portrayal of James Bond in '007' films. (AFP)
Actor Remi Malik, who plays Bond’s rival in the 25th installment of the mega franchise, was on hand to offer praise for the star, who he said had been a delight to work with.

“If you’re lucky enough to play a bad guy, you’d better make sure the good guy is legendary. This good guy’s the best,” he said.

