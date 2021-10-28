Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, shared a first dance photo from her wedding one week after she and Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar tied the knot in the US.



In an Instagram post captioned “Meet me under the yellow lights,” the Microsoft heiress is pictured smiling with her husband on the dance floor of their reception which was held in the state of New York.





According to Vogue magazine, the couple’s first dance song titled “Yellow Lights” was written and performed by their friend and artist Harry Hudson.



The couple chose their farm in Westchester County as the location of their wedding held on October 16.





The wedding weekend began with a Muslim ceremony on October 15, with the couple’s immediate families present.

“Our main ceremony took place on Saturday. It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started. The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows, Gates told Vogue.

As the celebrations were held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gates and Nassar decided to only have vaccinated guests at their wedding, according to Vogue.

“…We made the decision that all guests must be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test result prior to the wedding,” the bride told the magazine. “We also made masks available. We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely. We know others aren't as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world.”

