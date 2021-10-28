.
Luxury New York condo featured in ‘Succession’ listed for $23.3 million

  • Font
The luxury condo featured in hit-serries "Succession" has been listed for sale for $23.3 million. (Instagram)

Luxury New York condo featured in ‘Succession’ listed for $23.3 million

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The luxury condo featured in hit-serries “Succession” has been listed for sale for $23.3 million, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

“Chronicling a wealthy family with a media empire and all the drama that comes with it, the show features a five-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment that serves as the residence of Kendall Roy’s ex-wife,” the online news outlet reported.

According to real estate website Realtor.com, the condo is in Manhattan’s Woolworth Tower Residences in the Tribeca neighborhood and spans over 6,700 square feet.

“With six skylights, up to 22-foot ceilings and a duplex terrace totaling 2,770 square feet, there is lots of room for the Roy family to plot,” the New York Post said.

Luxury New York condo featured in ‘Succession’ listed for $23.3 million. (Instagram)
Luxury New York condo featured in 'Succession' listed for $23.3 million. (Instagram)



The luxury New York home reportedly includes a professional kitchen and a master suite with private access to a terrace. The master bathroom includes a steam shower, a freestanding soaking tub, dual vanity, and heated floors.



The building where the condo is located includes “white-glove service, private access to the Gilbert Lounge, a pool, a fitness studio, a wine cellar and tasting room and private parking access,” according to the New York Post.

The home was originally listed for $29.85 million in October 2020.

