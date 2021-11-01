Riyadh Season: MBC, Saudi Arabia’s GEA to debut ‘Boulevard al-Mawaheb’ talent show

MBC Group and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) are launching a new music show called “Boulevard al-Mawaheb” where 12 talented singers will compete to be transformed into professional artists.

The program, called “Boulevard of Talents” in English, includes live stage performances as part of this year’s Riyadh Season, and will also feature daily behind the scenes episodes which will air on MBC4, the Shahid streaming service, and on social media platforms.

Twelve talents will be featured during the first live show which will be an audition, then four people will be eliminated, bringing the number down to eight.

Viewers will get the chance to follow along as the remaining talents are divided into two teams to be mentored by the show’s two talent managers: Hassan Taleb and Hamdi Badr.

Taleb is a seasoned talent manager who’s been in the music industry for over 30 years. He currently manages Saudi artist Rashed al-Majed, Iraqi singer Waleed al-Shami, and Meteb al-Shalan, a young Saudi talent. He also owns a music production company called “Tunes Arabia.”

Badr is currently managing Egyptian star Mohammed Hamaki and had previously worked with singer Mohammed Nour.

“I’m looking for a voice, personality and charisma,” Badr said in a promotional clip.

“What makes this program unique is that it will show us the ‘behind the scenes’ of creating a star.”

The participants will take part in the normal daily activities of a professional artist, including meetings with producers, lyricists, and music composers.

Participants will be ranked weekly, then eliminated, based on two criteria: First is their interaction and engagement with the audience on social media. Second, they will be expected to bring in monetary profits which will be used to produce original songs. The participants will perform their songs during the weekly live performances in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

All participants will be given the chance to choose their own original songs and perform them live on stage, not just the winner who will be selected based on ranking highest in the above criteria.



The first live show will air Monday at 9 p.m. GST on several of the network’s channel, including MBC1, MBC Iraq and Shahid.

Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 kicked off last week in the Kingdom’s capital with an opening parade that saw the presence of more than 750,000 people, according to the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman Turki Al al-Sheikh.

Riyadh Season 2019’s logo was “Imagine!” this year, event organizers came up with the logo “Imagine more!” promising visitors bigger, better entertainment events and offerings.

#RiyadhSeason's "Riyadh City Boulevard" is set to open Nov. 1, offering visitors an entertainment destination made up of nine different areas, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

“To facilitate the process of entering the zones in Riyadh Season, tickets have been unlinked to the ‘Tawakkalna’ app and it is sufficient to show ‘Tawakkalna’ when entering” zones, Al al-Sheikh said on Monday.

Tawakkalna is Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health COVID-19 tracking app.

