Melinda Gates shares ‘throwback’ photo with daughter Jennifer Gates

Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, shared a “throwback” photo on Sunday of her daughter Jennifer Gates who recently made headlines with her $2 million wedding to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

“I heard '90s fashion is coming back. 🎃 Happy Halloween, everyone!” Gates captioned the photo of her and her then toddler daughter dressed in a bumble bee costume for the holiday.



Jennifer replied in a comment saying, “How did we not discuss this on our phone call today!?😅 how times have changed, love you just the same.”





In recent weeks, the Microsoft heiress has shared several photos and details of her intimate wedding, which included a private Muslim ceremony followed by a civil ceremony in the days after along with a reception.



Gates most recently shared a photo of her and her husband Nassar during their first dance.





In an Instagram post captioned “Meet me under the yellow lights,” the Microsoft heiress is pictured smiling with her husband on the dance floor of their reception which was held in the state of New York.

According to Vogue magazine, the couple’s first dance song titled “Yellow Lights” was written and performed by their friend and artist Harry Hudson.

The couple chose their farm in Westchester County as the location of their wedding held on October 16.

