.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Filming of Black Panther sequel stopped after Letitia Wright injury

  • Font
Cast member Letitia Wright poses for a portrait while promoting the movie Black Panther in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 30, 2018. Picture taken January 30, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Cast member Letitia Wright poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 30, 2018. Picture taken January 30, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Filming of Black Panther sequel stopped after Letitia Wright injury

AFP, Los Angeles

Published: Updated:

Production of Marvel’s “Black Panther” sequel is being halted to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an on-set injury sustained in August, entertainment publications reported on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wright played Shuri in 2018’s acclaimed “Black Panther”, set in the scientifically advanced but reclusive fictional African nation Wakanda.

The movie, which has a predominantly Black cast, became a cultural milestone, grossing $1.3 billion and being nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Wright was injured while filming a stunt sequence in Boston in late August.

At the time, she was expected to recover soon enough for the shooting schedule to remain uninterrupted, Variety and Hollywood Insider reported.

More details about the injury have not been released but it was initially described as minor.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” representatives for the Guyanese-British actor said in a statement.

“Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Wright’s character is expected to take on a larger role in the sequel after Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the first movie, died of cancer last year.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.

The filming stoppage is reportedly not expected to affect the release date of the movie, which is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Read more:

Sabotage could be behind Alec Baldwin accidental shooting on movie set: Lawyer

Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vows no more real guns in his films after death of Hutchins

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta
US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning
Iraqi security forces clash with pro-Iran protestors in Baghdad Iraqi security forces clash with pro-Iran protestors in Baghdad
Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More