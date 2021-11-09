.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ movie shoot delayed as director Jenkins juggles with projects

  • Font
File photo of director Patty Jenkins. (Reuters)
File photo of director Patty Jenkins. (Reuters)

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ movie shoot delayed as director Jenkins juggles with projects

Reuters, Los Angeles

Published: Updated:

Production of Walt Disney Co’s next “Star Wars” movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday.

“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” is still currently scheduled to reach theaters in December 2023, the source said, but it is possible that date could change.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jenkins, who directed two “Wonder Woman” movies for Warner Bros, is working on a third movie about the superhero as well as a film about Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

“Rogue Squadron” filmmakers had hoped to complete production in 2022 but realized it would not be possible to meet that timeline due to Jenkins’ schedule, the source said. Production has been removed from the 2022 calendar.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives for Jenkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney has other “Star Wars” movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The company also plans to release several “Star Wars” TV series on the Disney+ streaming service. Among them, “The Book of Boba Fett” will debut in December and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is expected next year.

Read more:

‘Star Wars’ stays aloft to again top North America box office

Patty Jenkins to direct ‘Wonder Woman’ 2019 sequel: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More