‘Another Wing’: DJ Khaled to launch chicken wings brand in Dubai, other major cities

Palestinian-American DJ and music producer DJ Khalid announced the launch of his own chicken wings brand in Dubai and 150 other major cities including New York.

“The world is always acting like you need to wait for a special occasion to choose itself,” said DJ Khaled in a promotional video posted to Instagram on Friday.

“What if you just live the good life every day?” he said, before unveiling ‘Another Wing’ which he deemed to be the “world’s first concept to launch on three continents” simultaneously.

“We’re taking [it to] New York, LA, Dubai, London, every major city in the US, and Canada,” he said.

Known for his online personality, the Grammy-winning DJ’s new chicken wings brand is being launched in a partnership with REEF Technology, a company known for its ‘Ghost Kitchens,’ a concept which involves the preparation of delivery meals.

The details of Another Wing’s availability in the UAE have not been revealed yet, but the rapper told online news media Hypebeast that the menu will include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings in an array of different flavor combinations.

Drawing inspiration from some of his iconic phrases, some of the flavors that people can look forward to will include: “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha” and “They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO,” and five others.

“Reef approached me with the idea of making history. Sharing something I love, like delicious food with my fans all over the world, how could I say no? It’s all about spreading love and showing people what is possible when you dream,” he told Hypebeast.

