Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations

Singer Rihanna stands to receive the honour of national hero at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados, Bridgetown, Barbados, November 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Singer Rihanna stands to receive the honour of "national hero" at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados, Bridgetown, Barbados, November 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations

Reuters, Bridgetown

Published: Updated:

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds.”

Read more: Barbados declared a republic, removing British queen as head of state

