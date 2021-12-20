Christmas celebrations begin at Dubai Expo with lighting of Christmas tree
Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed the lighting of a Christmas tree at Al Wasl Plaza on Saturday (December 18), officially kicking off the festive season.
Gathered around the 20-meter-high tree, visitors took photos and watched as Santa and his elves performed a show during the lighting ceremony.
Transformed into a winter wonderland, the site has been adorned with colorful decorations and will feature children’s events as well.
The Expo, which has since its launch marked other religious holidays, is expected to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations with eight days of shows.
