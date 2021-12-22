Expo 2020 Dubai: A.R. Rahman to perform first live concert in two years today

Academy and Grammy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman will perform a special concert with a host of other top Indian stars on Wednesday (December 22) at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The performance, taking place at Expo 2020’s Jubilee Park from 8pm, sees A.R. Rahman taking to the live stage for the first time in almost two years and holds the promise of a truly unforgettable night.

Due to limited capacity at the venue, access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The much anticipated performance is expected to draw a record audience and Expo ticket-holders who want to attend are advised to arrive early.

Earlier, Rahman had performed at the Dubai Expo to a full-house when he presented the all-woman Firdaus Orchestra.

So far, the concert series has brought in Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama, and Kadim Al Sahir to the Expo stages.

Today’s concert will be different in the sense that he will be entertaining his fans from the subcontinent and Middle East with established musicians with whom he has successfully collaborated through the years.

The unique concert brings the music maestro together with the legendary Harìharan, who has delivered hit after hit for the Oscar-winning composer; musical director Ranjit Barot; Indian actor and musician Andrea Jeremiah; and popular playback singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Shweta Mohan, and Rakshita Suresh, plus rappers Blaaze and Shivang.

The concert will feature a selection of A.R. Rahman’s most beloved Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam compositions, performed with the entire ensemble.

“It feels really special to come back for this Expo 2020 performance with some of my favorite singers and instrumentalists to play three decades of my music! We are going to premiere music from our most ambitious project for you… Are you ready?” asked Rahman.

