‘Stream Sessions’ to be displayed on Ain Dubai, featuring Saudi DJs Dish Dash

The latest edition of ‘Stream Sessions by Power Horse’ will take over the skies of Dubai on February 19, lighting up Ain Dubai with an immersive audiovisual experience and tunes featuring DJ duo Dish Dash, a statement released on Tuesday revealed.

The virtual concert will begin at 5 p.m. and is set to be streamed on Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel located on Bluewaters Island.

DJ duo Dish Dash, comprised of brothers Hassan and Abbas Ghazawi, are among Saudi Arabia’s leading house music DJs.

‘Stream Sessions’ was launched by Power Horse, the energy drink company, during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to elevate the artistic community’s spirit.

Using technology, Power Horse strives to showcase both emerging and already established local and international DJs by providing them with opportunities to perform on a global digital platform.

“Our latest ‘Stream Session’ celebrates our renewed commitment to build upon and deepen a relationship that began in our first season, which we hope will continue well into the future despite the challenges it brings,” Deian (Curator) was quoted as saying in the statement released on Tuesday.

“Stream Sessions was born out of our desire to promote local talent while also enriching the community’s awareness and appreciation of global perspectives,” Deian stated, adding that the platform exemplified the “resilience and adaptability of musicians from around the world during the pandemic.”

The platform connects house and techno music fans with artists.

Previous streams featured renowned artists from the region and beyond, including Ana Lilia, Cosmicat, DJ Mocity, Dia Hassan, Omar Fayyad, Shadi Megallaa, Tasnneem, Vinyl Mode, Cosmicat, Mo Ezabyy, and Hats & Klaps.

