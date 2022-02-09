Coldplay to perform free concert at Expo 2020 Dubai

Coldplay will be performing at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15 to promote their new album, according to an official Expo statement released on Wednesday morning.

Entry will be free of charge, although a ticket must be reserved beforehand. Bookings go live on Saturday at 9 p.m. on the Expo 2020 Dubai website.

The show at Al Wasl Dome will be the regional premiere of Coldplay’s newest album 'Music of the Spheres', released on October 15, 2021.

Fans of the Chris Martin-fronted band will also be able to watch the show on screens outside at the Expo’s Festival Garden and Jubilee Park if they have not reserved a ticket, according to the statement.

Both Expo and Coldplay tickets are required to attend the gig.

It will also be streamed live online on YouTube, Expo TV, Virtual Expo Dubai, and Oculus Virtual Reality.

Hello everyone. We’re excited to announce that next Tuesday - Feb 15 - we’re playing an Infinite Nights show in Dubai in support of @expo2020dubai’s Programme for People and Planet. Info & tickets: https://t.co/F9G2NhMsZ5#Expo2020 #Dubai #InfiniteNights #DubaiPeopleAndPlanet pic.twitter.com/0pPYV9j9QP — Coldplay (@coldplay) February 9, 2022

The show is being promoted under the Expo’s Program for People and Planet, championing environmental initiatives.

Coldplay have pledged to cut the carbon emissions of their latest tour by 50 percent.

The British soft rockers have been regular visitors to the United Arab Emirates since a notable 2009 gig in Abu Dhabi.

They returned for New Year’s performances in 2011 and 2016.

“We’re excited to announce that next Tuesday - Feb[ruary] 15 - we’re playing an Infinite Nights show in Dubai in support of @expo2020dubai’s Programme for People and Planet,” the band wrote on its official Twitter account.

'Music of the Spheres' is the band’s ninth album and was produced by hitmaker Max Martin, who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

The album has received mixed reviews, although single 'Higher Power' has been nominated for a Grammy award.

