MBC Media Solutions to launch ‘Experience Ramadan 2022’ in Riyadh

MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial advertising and sales arm of MBC Group, will hold an event to highlight the company’s Ramadan line-up and offerings, with the presence of MBC’s prominent faces and Ramadan stars.

The holy month of Ramadan is a time where families get together to watch MBC’s popular shows, making it the best period for brands to benefit from high exposure, captive viewership and engaged audiences.

‘Experience Ramadan 2022,’ which will take place in Riyadh on March 7, will highlight the full range of offerings available across MBC’s ecosystem and how brands can best leverage the group’s high reach and premium Arabic content.

Speakers from both MBC Group and MMS will take the stage to highlight the rich Ramadan line-up, the high reach and impact of Ramadan, the partnership opportunities available and how to best reach audiences and more.

The event will be attended by local and international brands, SMEs, government representatives and others.

