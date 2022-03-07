Bolshoi Theatre’s main conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion
Tugan Sokhiev, the chief conductor at Moscow’s prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, announced on Sunday he was quitting his job after coming under pressure to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sokhiev also said he was resigning as conductor of an orchestra in the French city of Toulouse, where officials had pressed him to clarify his attitude to the invasion.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Today I am forced to make a choice and choose one of my musical family over the other. I am being asked to choose one cultural tradition over the other,” he said in an English-language post on Facebook.
“I have decided to resign from my positions as Music Director of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse with immediate effect.”
Last week the Munich Philharmonic dismissed chief conductor Valery Gergiev with immediate effect after he did not respond to calls to condemn the invasion.
Read more: Navalny aide urges Russian women to protest against Ukraine war on Intl Women’s Day
-
WHO confirms seven attacks on Ukraine healthcare infrastructureThe World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven attacks on health care infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on ... World News
-
Italy’s Draghi urges EU countries to act quickly on Russian sanctionsItaly’s prime minister called on Monday for European Union countries to act swiftly with sanctions against Russian individuals and companies following ... World News
-
Navalny aide urges Russian women to protest against Ukraine war on Intl Women’s DayKira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny, has urged women across the country to use Tuesday’s International ... World News
-
China says ‘double standard’ to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine situationsIt is a “naked double standard” to seek to conflate the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine as the island has always been part of China and is entirely a ... World News
-
Ukraine says part of Black Sea port of Olvia has been hit in military ‘strike’Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator ... World News
-
Russian no show at UN court hearings on Ukrainian warRussia on Monday boycotted hearings at the UN’s highest court during which Ukraine will argue that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law in ... World News
-
Kyiv rejects Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus and Russia: GovernmentUkraine on Monday rejected Moscow’s offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.For the latest ... World News
-
Britain may ease immigration rules for Ukrainian refugees: ReportBritish interior minister Priti Patel wants to set up a new scheme to allow more refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine to come to Britain, The Sun ... World News