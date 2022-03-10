Snapchat to feature exclusive MBC, Al Arabiya news content, Ramadan specials

Snap Inc. and MBC Media Solutions (MMS) – the commercial arm of MBC Group – agreed to feature exclusive MBC content on the social media platform, as part of a new partnership, the firms said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Snapchat users across the region will have access to popular MBC shows, including its flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya as well as behind-the-scenes content.

The MBC programs that are set to air on Snapchat will include flagship Ramadan shows like ‘Ramez’ and ‘Studio 22,’ popular morning daily shows like ‘Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab,’ and daily news content from Al Arabiya television.

“After more than doubling our audience on Snapchat and further increasing the time spent on our shows on Snapchat in the past year, we look forward to developing this partnership further,” MMS’s COO Nadim Samara said in the statement.

“Our reach on Snapchat opens new opportunities to further extend our consumers’ viewing options. Throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year, we look forward to bringing new entertainment choices to audiences wherever they are.”

Launched in 2020, MMS is an in-house commercial advertising and sales unit. It offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, keeping MBC GROUP at the forefront of the media industry.

Snapchat’s community in the region has grown substantially, now at 75 million users, accounting for a 33 percent year over year increase. In Saudi Arabia alone, Snapchat’s monthly reach has mounted to more than 20 million unique users.

“The incredible efforts by MMS in 2021 in providing quality content on Snapchat has paid off, the inclusion of Ramadan content this year will drive these numbers even higher, considering that users spent 33 percent more time enjoying Ramadan shows on Snapchat in 2021 than the previous year,” said Snap Inc.’s Head of Media Partnerships and Programming Sarah Abu Zahra in the Middle East and North African region.

“We are just beginning to unlock MBC GROUP’s potential on Snapchat, and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves.”

