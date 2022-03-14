Ain Dubai shuts down for ‘periodic enhancements,’ will reopen after Ramadan
Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, temporarily shut down its operations on Monday for “periodic enhancements” and will reopen after the holy month of Ramadan, according to an announcement on its official website.
“For periodic enhancements, Ain Dubai will be closed from today and throughout the holy Month of Ramadan,” the announcement stated.
“Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivaled guest experience, we will work closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors.”
The attraction is scheduled to reopen on the Eid al-Fitr holiday weekend following the holy month.
Ain Dubai – which officially opened to the public in October last year – is 250 meters high, double the height of the United Kingdom’s London Eye, and can carry a total of 1,750 guests.
