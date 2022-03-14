MBC Group’s Ramadan 2022 line-up showcased at exclusive Riyadh event

MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial advertising and sales arm of MBC Group, revealed ‘Experience Ramadan 2022’ at an exclusive event in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh on Monday.

Speakers from both MBC Group and MMS took to the stage to highlight this year’s jam-packed Ramadan line-up, the high reach and impact of Ramadan, the partnership opportunities available and how to best reach audiences in the region.

‘Experience Ramadan 2022’ includes a full range of offerings across the entire MBC Group ecosystem of high-reach, premium Arabic media content, including television, Shahid VIP, digital, radio and social media.

“As we all know, TV is a major part of the MENA family experience in Ramadan; viewership during this period increases on an individual and household level as families gather to watch their favorite stars in premium Arabic productions brought by MBC Group,” said Ahmed al-Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, in his opening speech at the event on Monday.

“Our figures back this up. Even while we become more connected and more mobile, Ramadan content remains a priority for audiences – whether through TV or our streaming platform,” al-Sahhaf added.

MBC Group is the Middle East and North Africa region’s leading media company, and it features some of its best and most anticipated content throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin on April 2 this year.

Insights from Ramadan in 2021 showed that in Saudi Arabia alone, 14.4 million individuals and 5.5 million households were reached on MBC 1. Additionally, 10.9 million individuals and 4.4 million households were reached on MBC Drama. Meanwhile, Shahid, the Group’s streaming video-on-demand platform, recorded 45 million plays and 25 million active users throughout the holy month.

“This year’s line-up will see the return of fan favorites such as ‘Ramez’, ‘Al Asouf 3’, ‘Studio 22’ and ‘Al Sadma 4’, featuring some of the Arab world’s most popular personalities like Ahmed Al Shugairi, Souad Abdullah and Mohammad Ramadan,” said Sharid Badreddine, MMS’s Group Commercial Director, in reference to the Ramadan 2022 line-up.

Badreddine also highlighted new drama and comedy shows that are set to air for the first time during Ramadan this year, including Saudi comedy show ‘Sikat Safar’ and Egyptian drama ‘Rania Wa Sakina.’

The Group’s Chief Digital Officer Mofeed al-Nowaisir highlighted the significant impact MBC Group’s 622 social media accounts – with an overall following of 593 million- had in the region.

Regarding the Group’s radio content line-up, Head of Content Planning, Audio and Music Amani Moussa concluded the event with an announcement of month’s expected radio content line-up which will be aired on Panorama FM and MBC FM such as ‘Fawazeer Noha Wa Basant,’ ‘Eftarak 3aleina,’ and ‘Layali Ramadan.’

Moussa also announced the launch of the ‘Mood App’ and MBC Group Podcasts.

