Sean Paul to perform live concert in Riyadh on March 18

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul will perform a live concert in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on March 18, the Saudi Royal Court Advisor and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced in a tweet early Monday.

People over the age of 12 will be allowed to attend the concert and tickets can be purchased on the Riyadh Season 2021 official website.

Ticket prices start at around $13 (50 Riyals) and the live concert will take place on a Friday evening at Riyadh’s International Arena Boulevard Plus from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

حفلة عالمية خيالية للفنان SEAN PAUL يوم الجمعة 18 مارس في #بوليفارد_بلس 😎🔥ويشمل الحفل عرض اوركسترا عالمي ودرونز وعرض مرئي 🔥

التذاكر نزلت ... الحقوا 😉💪https://t.co/uZwgJbydyy#موسم_الرياض pic.twitter.com/u9PoEJpEPI — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) March 13, 2022

The chart-topping and multi-award-winning dancehall rapper, record producer and singer is regarded as one of the genre’s most prolific artists who rose to fame in the early 2000s.

Over the course of his career, Sean Paul has collaborated with multiple award-winning artists such as Beyonce, Clean Bandit, and Fuse ODG.

He also won multiple awards including a Grammy Award for ‘Best reggae Album’ in 2004, a Soul train Music Award for ‘Best Reggae Artist’ in 2009, and an MTV Europe Music Award for ‘Best New Act’ in 2003.

Located in the north of Riyadh, the Boulevard Riyadh is a unique project which opened in 2016 and contains several restaurants, exhibitions, a boutique hotel and health and fitness club.

