MBC Group’s Shahid, MBC Action to stream WWE content

MBC Group’s video-on-demand streaming service Shahid will now feature WWE content for viewers in the Middle East, making Saudi Arabia its new regional home, a statement released on Wednesday revealed.

The new partnership will ensure that all WWE premium live events are available to subscribers, kicking off with WrestleMania 38 on April 3 and 4, live episodes of Raw and SmackDown and the WWE Network’s vast library of original programing and archived content.

“It’s no secret that WWE is massively popular in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region,” said Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid Natasha Hemingway.

“This new partnership is sure to be incredibly exciting for fans, and with more and more live sporting events – including WWE – coming to the Kingdom, we cannot wait to see where this partnership takes us. We’re delighted that Shahid will be the home of WWE!”

MBC Action, a free-to-air TV channel by MBC Group, will also broadcast one-hour highlight versions of SmackDown and Raw on a weekly basis as well as WWE magazine shows Afterburn and Main Event.

Set to be broadcast 52 weeks a year, starting March 26, Shahid will air SmackDown live on Saturdays at 4:00 a.m. KSA in Arabic, with a one-hour version of SmackDown airing the same-day in English but with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action at 9:00 p.m. KSA. Shahid will also air Raw live on Tuesdays on the streaming platform and MBC Action at the same show times.

Shahid will also launch a dedicated WWE channel making the entire WWE Network archive – which consists of over 10,000 hours of content – available to subscribers to stream them on-demand.

