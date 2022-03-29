Expo 2020 Dubai’s final days wrapping up with events, concerts and closing ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai will come to an end on Thursday after six months of activities, events, concerts, and unique cultural experiences. Here’s what to expect at the megaevent over the next couple of days:

Superstar Gloria Gaynor, the ‘I Will Survive’ (1978) hitmaker, will perform at the Sustainability Plaza on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., as part of the Expo Street Music line-up, which previously saw the performances of stars like Bonnie Tyler, Boney M and The Village People.

Entry to the performance is free for those will valid Expo tickets.

The League of Arab States’ World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, a two-day business event aimed at sharing the best practices for developing the right ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovators, will also take place at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo site.

Guatemala will also be celebrating its National Day on Tuesday at the Al Wasl Plaza with a dedicated program to celebrate the country’s culture.

Top selling Native American five-piece rock ensemble Brule will perform a concert at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater on Tuesday.

In addition, there will be daily parades, Moroccan dance performances, ‘Rashid and Latifa’s World Adventure’ featuring the Expo’s leading characters as they make their way across the site to discover new cultures, and a Malaysian dance showcase ‘Truly Asia.’

On the second-last day before Expo comes to a close, the mega event will see the continuation of the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum and the celebration of Honor Day at BIE’s Pavilion, featuring dedicated programs.

Closing ceremony

Global music icons Christina Aguilera, Nora Jones and Yo-Yo Ma will take to the Jubilee Stage on the final day of the Expo, March 31.

Videos of the concerts will be displayed on over 20 giant screens located all over the Expo 2020 site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and several Country Pavilions, enabling everyone at the site to experience the performances.

The celebration will continue into the night, with full headline concerts from each artist across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater.

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday with the young girl, Mira Singh, who took center stage at the mega-event’s opening ceremony 182 days ago.

The Al Wasl Dome – the world’s largest 260-degree projection surface – will focus on the next generation, as Expo exclusively invites hundreds of children from across the country to witness the celebration as the UAE reflects on the past and looks to the next 50 years after having celebrated its Golden Jubilee during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Later in the evening, Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play a concert at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 8:45 p.m.; celebrated Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will entertain visitors with her own concert on the Jubilee Stage from 9:00 p.m.; and pop legend Christina Aguilera will present an extended performance on the Jubilee Stage from 10:45 p.m.

The cast of the Closing Ceremony will include over 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 different countries, with 745 costumes created for the culmination of Expo 2020 Dubai. Forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir will perform the National Anthem of the UAE, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.

Also taking the stage will be the Expo 2020 World String Ensemble, a group of 16 international musicians led by maestro Harout Fazlian, and talented Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini, familiar to many Expo 2020 Dubai visitors as the performer behind the renowned Flying Piano show at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

Audiences across the country and the world will be able to stream the Closing Ceremony virtually on Virtual Expo and Expo TV.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, will hand the BIE Flag to His Excellency Ambassador Jai-chul Choi, President of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), who will then present it to representatives of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.

The closing day celebrations will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 31 is expected to be one of the busiest days at Expo 2020 Dubai and visitors are advised to arrive early to make the most of the site-wide entertainment and activities.

The use of public transport, including the Park and Ride service from Jebel Ali Metro Station, is encouraged, with the Dubai Metro open 24 hours to ensure visitors’ safe arrival and departure to and from the Expo site.

