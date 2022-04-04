The Real Housewives of Dubai cast revealed

Reality television network Bravo has announced the lineup for the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The new show will follow the lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara al-Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury, the network said on Friday.

A spin-off of the original ‘Orange County’ version, The Real Housewives of Dubai is the 11th city featured in the franchise.

It explores the lives of a group of wealthy women navigating an exclusive social scene in the city known for its opulence.

Bravo announced in November that it was launching the series.

Many fans on social media at the time expressed hope that an Emirati woman would feature in the cast.

This week’s announcement confirmed that Emirati entrepreneur and public speaker Sara al-Madani will be one of the Real Housewives gracing the screen.

Alongside al-Madani, five expatriate women will take part in the show.

Nina Ali, born in Lebanon but raised in Texas, is the co-founder of a cake company and mother of three.

Chanel Ayan – billed as Dubai’s first black supermodel, runs her own talent agency and juggles a high-profile professional life with motherhood.

Caroline Brooks is the Boston-born daughter of two Honduran parents and is known in the Dubai real estate industry.

Lesa Milan is a former Miss Jamaica winner, and as well as being a wife and mother of three, works in Dubai as a fashion designer.

Caroline Stanbury featured in an earlier Bravo series ‘Ladies of London.’ She is a podcaster and brand ambassador as well as a mother of three and wife to former Real Madrid footballer Sergio Carallo.

The series debuts on Wednesday June 1.

Read more:

Six screenwriters from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait complete Netflix training program

Fans react to ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ announcement

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars