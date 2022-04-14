World’s tallest family revealed with average height of 6 feet, 8 inches

A US family of five has taken the world record title of the tallest family, according to an announcement by the Guinness World Records.

The family’s average height is 203.29 centimeters or 6 feet and 8 inches, with the tallest being the son Adam Trapp measuring a whopping 221.71 centimeters and the shortest being the mother Kristine Trapp at 191.2 centimeters.

“I love saying I’m the shortest person in the world’s tallest family at 191.2 centimeter,” Kristine joked in a statement.

Daughter Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, measures 203.6 centimeters while their sister Molly Steede, 24, stands at 197.26 centimeters.

All three of the Trapp kids play sports and have been recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.

Savanna was recruited by UCLA to play Division one basketball, Molly played volleyball in college, and Adam was a star basketball player in high school.

“When I was in the first grade, I was taller than my teacher,” said the father Scott Trapp in the same statement.

While each member of the Trapp family has unique situations and experience from their height, the common thread is that they frequently “hit their heads on doorways, ceiling fans, and overhead lighting,” according to the family statement.

The family also faces another difficulty - finding clothing, especially pants and shoes.

In contrast, they also joke that they are easy to find in a group of people - “just look up.”

Savanna adds in the statement that the family hopes that their world record title “empowers others who are unique or feel different. There is joy and freedom in embracing who you are. Rock what you got. There is nobody else like you and that is fantastic.”

The Trapps were confirmed as the tallest family in the world in December 2020.

