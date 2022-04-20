Iraqi man breaks Guinness World Record for largest stack of M&Ms

A new Guinness World Record has been set by a 29-year-old Iraqi national for stacking the tallest column of seven freestanding M&M chocolate pieces.

The record was made by Ibrahim Sadeq on April 7, 2022, where he stacked the tiny sweets on top of each other in under two minutes.

“I am using a mix of mind and body focus,” said the Iraqi national from his hometown in city of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate in Iraq.

He also holds another Guinness World record for the most eggs balanced on the back of the hand – 18 eggs.

The tallest stack of M&M's has a long history on Guinness World Records systems, and it is apparently getting higher every year, according to a statement shared with the media.

The title came to light in December 2016 when Italy’s Silvio Sabba managed to balance four M&M's on top of each other. In November 2020, 22-year-old Brendan Kelbie, a serial record breaker, managed to equal the title with four M&Ms.

Less than three months later, during the UK’s third COVID-19 lockdown, British civil engineer Will Cutbill, tried for fun and managed to balance five M&Ms bringing this record title back in the spotlight.

Kelbie then had another go on the record title smashing it with a stack of six in total in October 2021, now beaten by Sadeq.

Sadeq supposedly started balancing objects six years ago after he saw videos online of people balancing rocks on a running river.

“I could possibly balance anything, but it gets really tough with light objects or liquids,” said Sadeq.

