Saudi Arabia gears up for Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Saudi Arabia is gearing up for three days of Eid al-Fitr celebrations following the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Every year, Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr after a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection during Ramadan which falls on the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, which consists of 12 months of 345 to 355 days a year.

The Kingdom officially announced that Eid will begin on Monday. The holiday is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which was not seen on Saturday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

After Eid prayers, families and friends gather to celebrate and give gifts which include money, toys, and new clothes, often provided to children. They then enjoy a traditional feast of delicacies, which in Saudi Arabia often includes Mugalgal, a dish comprised of spiced lamb and tomatoes, Jareesh, ground wheat mixed with spiced meat, and several other sweet Arabic deserts.

Eid al-Fitr is about sharing, including giving Zakat al-Fitr, a special payment made by devout Muslims to charity. According to the organization Islamic Relief, Zakat is “the minimum amount due is the equivalent of about two kilograms of wheat flour, even if they do not live in the same house. Approximately $7 per head is a safe estimated amount.”

On the evening of the Eid, people tend to go out in their finest fashionable attire, usually new clothes purchased specifically for the celebration, to watch fireworks and wish each other a happy and blessed Eid.

To mark the end of the holy month, several concerts and events will take place across the Kingdom and many local holiday destination packages have been released.

Jeddah Season 2022

In its second edition, Jeddah Season 2022 will fall on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, offering a range of exciting events to look forward to.

Held under the slogan, ‘Our Good Days,’ the mega-festival will include around 2,800 activities which will be available over the next two months, SPA reported on Sunday.

Based on the Kingdom’s reimagined entertainment industry and new vision, there will be 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 entertainment offerings for gamers, seven Arab plays, two international plays, five marine experiences and events, and the international circus group Cirque du Soleil, as well as four international exhibitions, an interactive waterfall, and over 90 stores and restaurants for visitors to enjoy a wide range of different cuisines.

Eid staycations in Saudi Arabia

AlUla, one of the regions most popular up-and-coming tourism destinations, has launched several packages for Saudis looking for a staycation to celebrate the Eid.

Habitas AlUla offers visitors a wellness program called the ‘Eid Escape’ package, which includes bonus deals to mark the long-anticipated holiday.

The wellness package includes aroma Stone Therapy, Body Energy Harmonization, and Date Seed Body scrub, among many other treatments, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes.

There are also glamping (glamorous camping) experiences on offer at AlUla this year, featuring 22 caravan rooms against a backdrop of the area’s picturesque scenery.

Aside from AlUla, other cities in the Kingdom including Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar, and Makkah have a range of staycation offerings.

