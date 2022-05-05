Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season visitors exceed 200,000 in first three days

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season attracted over 200,000 visitors in the first three days of its launch, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The festival began on May 2, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, and saw the launch of the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soliel.

Daily fireworks are also on the roster.

The event is spread across the city to allow visitors to experience many of the unique attractions.

Jeddah Jungle for wildlife; Jeddah Yacht Club and the Jeddah Pier for luxury waterfront experiences; City Walk and the Jeddah Superdome for vibrant displays of art – all complemented by Cirque du Soleil shows, are part of the Jeddah mega-event.

The season will be run for 60 days and feature over 2,800 events, 60 entertainment games, 20 concerts, and four international exhibitions, according to information from the organizers.

A similar experience, the Riyadh Season, welcomed over 15 million visitors by the time it shut its doors on March 31.

Organized by the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Riyadh Season hosted thousands of music, art, culture, food and sports events across its 13 zones, spanning 5.4 million square meters.

This year’s Riyadh Season, held under the slogan ’Imagine More,’ included several concerts performed by the likes of Sean Paul, Pitbull, Amr Diab, and Mohamed Hamaki, among many others.

It also hosted the Kingdom’s first cosplay event, attended by hundreds of Saudi nationals, residents and visitors who dressed up as their favorite movie and cartoon characters.

The five-month event was part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was launched in 2016 to push for a set of social and economic reforms that aimed to enhance the quality of life for residents and citizens in Saudi Arabia and diversify the economy.

Al Arabiya English’s Tala Michel Issa contributed to this report

