Messi flies to Saudi Arabia after becoming tourism ambassador, goes on Red Sea trip

Paris-Saint Germain forward and Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in Saudi Arabia after he was named the official brand ambassador of Saudi Tourism, the authority announced in a Tweet on Monday.

“This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last,” said Ahmed al-Khateeb, the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism in a Tweet that welcomed the celebrity to the country.

“We are excited for your to explore the treasures of the Red Sea, Jeddah Season and our ancient history,” he said in the same social media post.

Messi then took to Instagram to share one of his adventures in Saudi Arabia - in a yacht with a picturesque Red Sea sunset and friends. It received over 5.4 million likes and a range of comments that expressed excitement about the arrangement.

The Kingdom recently launched Jeddah Season, a mega-event that fans are speculating in which Messi will make an appearance.

Jeddah Season attracted over 200,000 visitors in the first three days of its launch. The festival began on May 2, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, and saw the launch of the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soliel.

The season will be run for 60 days and feature over 2,800 events, 60 entertainment games, 20 concerts, and four international exhibitions, according to information from the organizers.

