Saudi Arabia: MDLBeast’s XP and Soundstorm 2022 dates confirmed

The dates of MDLBeast’s XP Music Conference and Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have been confirmed, the organizers revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

XP is set to take place from November 28 to 30 and SOUNDSTORM from December 1 to 3, marking the “Loudest Week” in Riyadh, the statement said.

The conference is set to welcome industry professionals, creatives seeking inspiration and professionalization, music-tech start-ups and government entities to come together for workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and nightlife activations.

Once again, the conference will be the warmup for the biggest music festival ever seen in the Middle East, Soundstorm, delivering three days for festival goers to immerse themselves in the beats of global, regional, and local superstars.

“XP is one of the main pillars of MDLBeast as it aims at empowering the local scene, develop talents in music, art and culture, and technology. Through XP, we are able to promote the region and accelerate positive change in diversity and gender equality through advocacy groups, research and knowledge-led insights,” said MDLBeast strategy director Nada al-Helabi.

Held for the first time in 2021, the XP music conference welcomed 150 industry experts from across the country and the world to discuss the region’s music scene and its impact on regional audiences. The conference welcomed almost five thousand attendees in three days and hosted up to 52 sessions in its inaugural year.

It also saw the attendance of world-renowned artists and music icons such as Afrojack and Steve Aoki who led discussions on young talent, offering advice on how to support them and help them excel in the industry.

Following the XP music conference will be Soundstorm, which in its third edition, will include concerts and also provide a platform for local talent to perform for audiences across Riyadh.

The most recent edition of the festival welcomed around 730,000 attendees and saw performances from international DJs and music icons including David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Jason Derulo, and Future.

“We are all about empowering talent, giving them opportunities, building the scene, and putting on legendary events - to be confirming a third year of bringing this to life with the third year of Soundstorm is very special,” MDLBeast CEO Ramadan al-Haratani said.

“Every year we look to make the festival bigger and better so we’re already planning, talking to artists, looking at new and exciting activations and we can’t wait to welcome Saudi and the world to the big stage later this year,” he added.

