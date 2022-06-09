In pictures: Dubai burger joint Pickl offers first glimpse of metaverse restaurant

Popular Dubai burger joint Pickl has released images to offer burger enthusiasts a glimpse into what they can expect its restaurant to look like in the metaverse.

The “meta restaurant” was designed to replicate the burger joint’s physical outlets, located across various areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With an area of 2,000 square feet, the venue will host exclusive brand-themed games and sell virtual apparel and Pickl-inspired NFTs, which can be redeemed for physical items, or be used as virtual apparel to customize their avatar.

To match the brand’s plans to bring food delivery into the virtual world, Pickl will also feature a designated area for delivery riders to allow UAE-based customers to place their orders in the metaverse and receive their food delivery in the physical world.

“Our Pickl restaurants across the UAE have always been places to spend time and enjoy yourself, and Pickl in the metaverse will be no different,” said Pickl founder and CEP Steve Flawith.

“Our virtual Pickl will have everything that makes our physical outlets special, plus much more thanks to the limitless possibilities of the metaverse.”

Pickl recently won ‘Best Burger Restaurant’ at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards this year.

Launched in 2019, the restaurant has expanded across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with several locations including Jumeirah Lake Towers, City Walk, and Motor City in Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Corniche and Mamsha al-Saadiyat.

