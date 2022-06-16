Organizers announce teams and titles for $15 mln Saudi gaming tournament

Top professional gamers from around the world will descend on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to join local competitors for a $15 million esports competition from July 14, organizers revealed on Wednesday.

Teams will battle it out across six titles: Rocket League, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile, organizers also announced in a press statement.

Rocket League contests will involve 24 top teams including homegrown heroes Team Falcons, and Latin American FURIA and Faze Clan, as well as Rogue from the US.

In Dota 2, teams from around the world, including Deboosters – who qualified after triumphing in the Saudi Arabia section of this year’s Gamers Without Borders – are set to take part.

Rainbow Six Siege will feature TSM FTX from the North America region and Latin American outfit Team Liquid among the eight teams competing.

The Gamers8 offers a total prize pool of $15 million and will feature a range of events including music, festivals, and a gaming summit held across six weeks at a purpose-built venue in Boulevard Riyadh City.

Eight international artists, yet to be announced, will perform, and there will be over 1,000 events including comedy and magic shows.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “This summer’s showpiece is going to be a special occasion and we are delighted to welcome the elite to Gamers8.”

“The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh. With that in mind, the capital city of our country – renowned for its enthusiasm and huge fervor for gaming – is the ideal setting for Gamers8.”

“Esports fans will recognize the top talents on display and eagerly await seeing them in action, while we hope newcomers to the gaming scene across Saudi Arabia and beyond will become as passionate and dedicated as we all are. Let battle commence.”

Gamers8 tournaments will be broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

