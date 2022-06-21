Jeddah Season 2022 creates 74,000 jobs for Saudi youths

The Director-General of Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season 2022, Nawaf Qumosani, said that the festival has created more than 74,000 jobs for Saudi citizens, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at the event, Qumosani said that 80 percent of the roles created as a result of Jeddah Season were filled by Saudi youths, emphasizing that it was in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 – a transformative economic and social reform blueprint that was launched in 2016.

The event began on May 2, marking the first day of Eid al-Fitr following the holy month of Ramadan, and has since launched a variety of entertainment offerings.

Held under the slogan, ‘Our Good Days,’ the festival’s second edition includes a total of around 2,800 activities over two months and has welcomed over four million visitors so far.

The Director-General praised the Kingdom’s entertainment industry, stating that the Season has contributed a great deal to the sector’s vision for the future and has improved the quality of life in the community, attracting investments and achieving economic returns.

The festival has had a positive economic, social, and cultural impact on residents and tourists in Jeddah and has contributed significantly to the city’s economic recovery due to the increased participation of small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Based on the Kingdom’s new vision for the entertainment industry, Jeddah Season will include 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 entertainment offerings for gamers, seven Arab plays, two international plays, five marine experiences and events, as well as four international exhibitions, an interactive waterfall, and over 90 stores and restaurants for visitors to enjoy a wide range of different cuisines.

The Riyadh Season festival also experienced the same success, welcoming over 15 million visitors throughout its six-month period. It hosted the Kingdom’s first cosplay event and included several performances by Sean Paul, Pitbull, Mohamed Hamaki, and Amr Diab, among many others.

