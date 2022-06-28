Tunisian film star Hichem Rostom dies: Culture ministry

Tunisian actor Hichem Rostom, who starred in The English Patient and dozens of films across Europe, died on Tuesday at the age of 75, the culture ministry said.
Rostom, seen as the most influential Tunisian actor of his generation, had started his career during his studies in France, where he worked as a presenter at the People’s National Theatre.
He moved into cinema in the mid 1970s, going on to star in dozens of Tunisian, French, Italian, English and German films.
They included Alain Berberian’s 1998 comedy Paparazzi and Jean-Jacques Annaud’s 2011 drama Or Noir (Black Gold), filmed in Tunisia.
He returned to Tunisia in 1988 and worked on a string of films and local television shows.
