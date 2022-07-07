‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at age 82

James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday.

Caan, who also had roles in “Misery,” “Thief” and “Rollerball,” received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family’s eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” his family said in a tweet posted to Caan’s account.

Caan’s manager confirmed the news to AFP.

