Japanese artist, creator of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ cards found dead in sea

A Japanese artist who created the hit manga comic series “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” which spawned a worldwide media franchise including a trading card game, has been found dead in the sea, media reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Kazuki Takahashi, 60, whose real first name was Kazuo, was discovered wearing snorkeling gear and floating in the sea near Nago, in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, early on Wednesday and identified a day later, the NHK public broadcaster reported.



Authorities are investigating his death.



“Yu-Gi-Oh!,” which means “King of Games,” debuted as a serialized comic and ran from 1996 to 2004. It features a boy who solves conflicts using various games.



It led to other series of Japanese comics known as manga, a form of comic or graphic novel with artistic roots in a traditional Japanese style, as well as video games and a card trading game that was popular around the world.

Read more:

Famed Japan manga artist Fujiko Fujio A dies at 88

UK unveils new statue to post-war ‘Windrush’ generation of Caribbean migrants

Francis Bacon painting of Lucian Freud sells for $52.5 mln: Sotheby’s