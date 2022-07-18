Former Grand Mosque Imam on Harley motorcycle takes social media by storm

A video of former Mecca Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Adel al-Kalbani riding a Harley motorcycle, dressed in modern clothing has taken social media in the Arab world by storm.

In a video recorded by a fan on Snapchat, al-Kalbani was seen sitting on a Harley Davidson motorbike on the side of the road, sporting a vest with an American flag and several other icons on it.

He grinned and held up a peace sign after the fan filming the video asked him to.

The former Imam’s name has been trending on Twitter ever since the video began to circulate on social media on Monday, sparking reactions from all over the Arab world.

“The Sheikh, in my opinion, did not do anything forbidden and he is free to do what he wants, but we are accustomed to seeing Imams, especially Imams of the sanctuary, dressed in a specific way, and we do not accept to see them in any other way, and this is wrong. Leave the creating to the Creator and deal with your own and your families’ issues,” a Twitter user said.

“What a great man,” another user tweeted.

“Riding a bike is not forbidden,” a man tweeted, amid criticism from several people about him not dressed in traditional clothing.

“What’s wrong with wearing modern clothes?! This is his diligence, and this is his freedom, and no one will hold him accountable but God. Why do you involve yourselves into everything?” another user said in response to negative comments on the video.

