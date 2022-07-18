In pictures: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas late Saturday, the international superstar announced on her website.

According to court records seen by US entertainment news media TMZ, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada and it was processed on Saturday July 16.

The long-anticipated reunion of the couple, commonly referred to as “Bennifer,” have finally tied the knot 20 years after they first started dating in 2002. They were previously engaged but ended their relationship in 2004, and went on to marry other partners, before reuniting again in May last year.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in her newsletter OnTheJLo.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” the singer continued.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

In an Instagram post, Lopez shared a photo of herself sporting a silver ring on her wedding finger, with the image caption: “Sadie! #iykyk [if you know, you know],” referring to Barabara Streisand’s song Funny Girl’s Sadie, Sadie lyrics: “Sadie, Sadie, married lady, see what’s on my hand.”

