Pop DJ duo The Chainsmokers will perform a concert in space in 2024

Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers is set to partner with space tourism company World View to perform a concert in space in 2024.

In what is being billed as the first musical performance of its kind, The Chainsmokers concert will be hosted on a World View space tourism flight, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said The Chainsmokers (Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall).

“We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring, and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

The duo will be among the first explorers to experience the stratospheric journey once the company launches its space tourism flights in 2024. The artists will record a performance inside the World View capsule, offering viewers a first-hand experience of a concert at the edge of space.

“We are incredibly excited to have top-selling artists The Chainsmokers take this inspiring journey on one of our flights,” World View’s CEO Ryan Hartman said.

“One of our goals is to make space tourism more accessible to people from all walks of life, including artists, who we know can tell powerful stories after seeing the wonder of Earth and space. World View is proud to be the first space tourism company to provide this experience to musical artists.”

The company’s flights – deemed the Stratospheric Edition – will originate out of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Great Barrier Reef, the Grand Canyon, the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza, Amazonia, Serengeti, and Aurora Borealis.

Flights will cost $50,000 with an initial deposit of $500 to reserve a seat, the company said in a statement.

