Spanish prosecutor asks for eight year jail term for pop star Shakira in tax case
A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.
The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.
Read more:
Pop star Shakira loses appeal to avoid trial in Spanish tax fraud case
-
Spain judge says sufficient proof to seek tax fraud trial against pop singer ShakiraA Spanish judge has seen “sufficient evidence” for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said. ... Entertainment
-
Pop star Shakira loses appeal to avoid trial in Spanish tax fraud caseA Spanish court has dismissed an appeal from Colombian singer Shakira and ratified a prior decision, which saw “sufficient evidence” to send her to ... Entertainment
-
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separateColombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday ... Life