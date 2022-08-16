.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ film set shooting was accidental but he pulled trigger: Reports

  • Font
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2022. Baldwin was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico October 21, 2021, when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2022. Baldwin was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western being filmed in New Mexico October 21, 2021, when it discharged a live round, killing Halyna Hutchins. (AFP)

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ film set shooting was accidental but he pulled trigger: Reports

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A post-mortem report ruled that actor Alec Baldwin’s shooting on the film set of ‘Rust’ was accidental, however an FBI report concluded that the actor definitely pulled the trigger, Sky News reported.

Baldwin, who was one of the film’s producers, previously said that the gun went off without him pulling the trigger. But the FBI report deduced that the weapon in question could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As seen by Sky News, the FBI report stated that the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

Alec Baldwin on fatal movie set shooting; ‘I didn't pull the trigger’ World News Alec Baldwin on fatal movie set shooting; ‘I didn't pull the trigger’

On October 21 last year, the actor accidentally shot and killed Haylna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was on set that day, and injured director Joel Souza.

The findings were also reviewed by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator.

A further post-mortem report ruled Hutchins’ death as an accident due to the “absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death.”

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest,” it said. “Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set."

“Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident.”

Baldwin believed the gun he used on set was not loaded.

The actor has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins’ death, including one by her husband, Matthew.

Two crew members also filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others on the production of negligence and lax safety protocols.

The producers have said they are conducting their own internal investigation.

The 64-year-old actor has argued in court papers that an indemnification clause in his contract shields him from personal liability.

Read more:

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

New Mexico sheriff releases video of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with gun on ‘Rust’ set

Alec Baldwin says complying with ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More