Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ film set shooting was accidental but he pulled trigger: Reports

A post-mortem report ruled that actor Alec Baldwin’s shooting on the film set of ‘Rust’ was accidental, however an FBI report concluded that the actor definitely pulled the trigger, Sky News reported.

Baldwin, who was one of the film’s producers, previously said that the gun went off without him pulling the trigger. But the FBI report deduced that the weapon in question could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

As seen by Sky News, the FBI report stated that the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

On October 21 last year, the actor accidentally shot and killed Haylna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was on set that day, and injured director Joel Souza.

The findings were also reviewed by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator.

A further post-mortem report ruled Hutchins’ death as an accident due to the “absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death.”

“Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest,” it said. “Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set."

“Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident.”

Baldwin believed the gun he used on set was not loaded.

The actor has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins’ death, including one by her husband, Matthew.

Two crew members also filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others on the production of negligence and lax safety protocols.

The producers have said they are conducting their own internal investigation.

The 64-year-old actor has argued in court papers that an indemnification clause in his contract shields him from personal liability.

