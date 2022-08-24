In photos: An up-close look at Jennifer Lopez’s Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

Jennifer Lopez, who married actor Ben Affleck in a lavish wedding for the second time in just over a month on Sunday, shared the first detailed photos and sketches of her three wedding dresses designed by Ralph Lauren.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Lopez, 53, wore the dresses for her second wedding which took place over the weekend at Affleck’s $8.1 million estate in Georgia, US, according to several media reports.

“The dresses were dreamy… Thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez said on her blog ‘On The Lo’ where she shared the images.

The first gown, which was the dress she wore when she walked down the aisle at her wedding ceremony, was a form-fitting turtleneck gown with cap sleeves and a ruffled train.

The second halter neck gown had a plunging neckline and was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

The third look was an old Hollywood-style gown covered in pearls, which she wore in the evening.

Designer Ralph Lauren shared a video on YouTube on the making of the gowns.

“Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance. In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes,” the video’s caption read.

The A-list celebrity couple already wed in Las Vegas in July, but made it official again in front of friends and family in a three-day event.

Including their Las Vegas ceremony in mid-July, Lopez wore a total of five dresses across her two wedding celebrations with Affleck.

On July 16, she wore two wedding dresses: one by Alexander McQueen and the other by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the film ‘Gigli’ in 2002.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold lavish wedding

In pictures: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas