Concertgoers prepare for star-studded event in Riyadh to close gaming tournament

Concertgoers in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh are getting ready for a star-studded show that will bring the Gamers8 esports tournament to a close on Thursday.

The concert will feature Saudi singing legend Rabeh Saqer taking to the stage at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Belgian-Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will also perform, fresh off their appearance at the Tomorrowland festival – one of the world’s biggest electronic music events – in Belgium last month.

Regional favorites DJ Warchief and DJ Chindy, who make up Jazzy Spa Sounds, will also be performing on the night, as well as Saudi DJ Loush.

The concert brings an end to eight weeks of video game tournaments interspersed with a variety of performances by musicians, comedians, and magicians.

“The Gamers8 closing concert will be an unforgettable occasion with some of the biggest and best-selling artists in the world,” said Ahmed al-Bishri, Chief Operations Officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, in a statement.

“In particular, Rabeh Saqer and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike performing live at Gamers8 is something that will have fans awaiting Thursday, September 1 with huge anticipation.”

“That 48 major acts have performed at the NXT LVL arena at Boulevard Riyadh City over the past eight weeks reflects the size and scale of the season – which has been truly magnificent.”

“I urge all fans to get their tickets as soon as possible for what will be an incredible Gamers8 concert finale.”

Top professional gamers from around the world descended on the Kingdom’s capital to compete across six titles during Gamers8: Rocket League, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile.

Winners took home a total prize pool of $15 million, organizers said.

