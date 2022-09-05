Saudi Film Commission reviews industry prospects in Kingdom at Venice Intl Film Fest

The Film Commission has participated in a discussion panel on the future of the film industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its regional and international influence, as part of the official program organized by the Venice production bridge at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Abduljalil al-Nasser, Director General of the Sector Development and Attracting Investments, at the Commission participated in the panel along with Charlene Deleon-Jones, Film AlUla CEO , Shivani Pandya, Managing Director at Red Sea International Film Festival, and Wayne Borg , Managing Director of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Fashion Industries at NEOM.

The panel went over the incentives program that the commission has launched to support films with up to 40 percent of financial recovery, which aims at attracting international production and stimulating the local production in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The program is part of a series of enablers that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys in the film industry, such as filming locations, logistical support and technical personnel, which make the Kingdom among the most attractive countries for cinematic production.

Al-Nasser said that there is a high level of coordination between public and private sector institutions in Saudi Arabia to build all parts of the value chain related to the film industry, which is a result of the commission’s awareness of the importance of the creative cycle of the film industry to build a comprehensive sector that serves filmmakers. He noted that all participants in the panel discussion praised the rich reserve of filming locations in Saudi Arabia, which forms a fertile land to host several stories from across the world in high-quality production projects.

