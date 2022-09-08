Saudi Arabia’s GEA teases details for Riyadh Season 2022 festival
Details for the upcoming Riyadh Season celebrations were teased by the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority Turki Al al-Sheikh on Wednesday.
The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), which organizes the annual extravaganza, tweeted a promotional video for the event and unveiled its new slogan: “Beyond Imagination.”
GEA will expand the entertainment offerings at this winter’s Riyadh Season, with “new zones, events, and unprecedented surprises” expected to be unveiled soon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
هالمرة شعارنا #فوق_الخيال 🔥🔥— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 7, 2022
فعاليات ومناطق جديدة في #موسم_الرياض الثالث 🇸🇦💚
التفاصيل بنعلن عنها خلال الفترة الجاية... pic.twitter.com/mERISbzgr9
Last year’s Riyadh Season ran from October 2021 to March 2022 and featured a huge variety of activities including performances, sporting events, restaurants, and art exhibitions.
The festivities, which were introduced in 2019, center around the purpose-built Boulevard Riyadh City in the Hittin neighborhood.
The GEA was launched in May of 2016, one month after the announcement of Vision 2030 reforms by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
One of its crowning achievements has been the Riyadh Season, which is believed to be one of the largest events of its kind in the Middle East.
“Riyadh Season seeks to transform the Saudi capital into a tourist entertainment destination, consolidating its position as one of the most prominent and important entertainment destinations in the region and the world,” according to SPA.
