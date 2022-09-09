Saudi Arabia gears up to host first K-CON festival in Boulevard Riyadh City

Saudi Arabia will host its first K-CON festival in Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture announced.

The two-day music and culture event will see the participation of esteemed Korean artists.

K-CON was first held in 2012 California in the US and later branched out to 10 countries by 2022. In 2016, the festival came to the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi with big names including BTS.

In Saudi Arabia, the participating performers are:

Day 1 – September 30: P1Harmony, PENTAGON, RAIN, SECRET NUMBER, SUNMI, and THE BOYZ

Day 2 – October 1: ATEEZ, HYOLYN, NewJeans, ONEUS, STAYC, and T01

KCON 2022 SAUDI ARABIA DAILY LINEUP✨



KCON-ers, are you ready to have fun?

Let's KCON💚



*All dates are based on local time.

*Artist line-up and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancel under certain circumstances.#KCON #KCON2022SAUDIARABIA pic.twitter.com/JNye4YhtoB — KCON official (@KCON_official) September 8, 2022

The festival will also feature an exhibition that will shed light on Korean culture and a special zone selling Korean products, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event is reportedly being hosted as part of an agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Korean CJ Company.

It seeks to “enhance international cultural exchange and attract top festivals and international events,” SPA reported.

