Justin Bieber calls off Dubai, Bahrain, Delhi, Israel shows over health concerns

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has canceled his Justice World Tour shows in some parts of the Middle East and India over health concerns.

Affected shows include one in Bahrain on October 5, two in Dubai on October 8 and 9, one show in Israel’s Tel Aviv on October 13 and one in Indian capital New Delhi on October 18.

Other concerts in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa in September were also scrapped.

Dubai venue Coca Cola Arena confirmed in a social media post that both shows were canceled “due to ill health,” adding that “all tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note your refund can take up to 21 days…”

Promoter for the Dubai shows, TOP Entertainment, said: “We support Justin in putting his health and wellbeing first. Whilst his decision to cancel the two Dubai dates is very disappointing for his many Middle East fans, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with everyone on the Justice World Tour as well as the many people involved in preparing the Dubai shows.”

Bahrain’s al-Dana Amphitheater also wished the artist well and said that they “regret the inconvenience and disappointment,” in an Instagram post.

Some reports suggested that not all events in the Justice World Tour schedule were canceled.

On September 7, Bieber said in a social media statement that the six shows he did in Europe “took a real toll.”

Following his performance in Rio, he added that exhaustion “overtook” him and stated that he would take a break from the tour to prioritize his health.

Earlier this year, in June, Bieber said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. It forced him to cancel some performances to focus on recovery.

