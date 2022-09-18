.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Argentine dancers crowned world champions of tango

  • Font
Winners of the Stage Tango Style category Argentine dancers Constanza Vieyto (L) and Ricardo Astrada (2nd L), pose with winners of the Pista Tango Style category Argentine dancers Cynthia Palacios (2nd R) and Sebastian Bolivar during the World Tango Championship final in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 17, 2022. (AFP)
Winners of the Stage Tango Style category Argentine dancers Constanza Vieyto (L) and Ricardo Astrada (2nd L), pose with winners of the Pista Tango Style category Argentine dancers Cynthia Palacios (2nd R) and Sebastian Bolivar during the World Tango Championship final in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 17, 2022. (AFP)

Argentine dancers crowned world champions of tango

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two Argentine pairs were crowned winners of the world tango championships in Buenos Aires, the city government said Saturday.

More than 20,000 people attended the music and dance shows during the competition, organizers said, with a final showdown on a stage in front of the historic Buenos Aires Obelisk in the heart of Argentina’s capital.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the stage category, which featured spectacular acrobatic stunts, Constanza Vieyto and Ricardo Astrada from the city of Pergamino beat 19 other couples to emerge champions.

Forty pairs vied for the title in the traditional or “salon” category, dancing a tango that originated in Buenos Aires, with the crown going to Cynthia Palacios and Sebastian Bolivar from the city of Cipolletti.

The world championships, held from September 6 to 18, involved 560 couples from 30 countries, including the United States, France, Russia, Japan and the Philippines.

Read more:

Airshows, fireworks, and Saudi-themed Cirque du Soleil: National Day events revealed

Lebanese female dance troupe Mayyas wins America's Got Talent

Abu Dhabi’s Warehouse421 announces program focused on food security, ecologies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More