US rapper Coolio, known for chart-topper 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies age 59

Rapper Coolio poses for photographers February 23, 1998, as he enters Mann's Village Theatre for the premiere of Hollywood Pictures' Burn Hollywood Burn, a tale of flame, fortune and rampaging egos. (Reuters)
Rapper Coolio poses for photographers February 23, 1998, as he enters Mann's Village Theatre for the premiere of Hollywood Pictures' "Burn Hollywood Burn," a tale of flame, fortune and rampaging egos. (Reuters)

US rapper Coolio, known for chart-topper ‘Gangsta's Paradise’, dies age 59

AFP

Published: Updated:

Coolio, the US rapper best known for the chart-topping 1995 song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’, has died in Los Angeles aged 59, his manager said Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, passed away in Los Angeles. No cause of death was immediately provided.

Coolio's friend and long-standing manager Jarez Posey confirmed the news to AFP without providing additional details.

Posey told celebrity news website TMZ that Coolio was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's house on Wednesday afternoon.

Coolio began his rap career in California in the late 80s, but gained global famed in 1995 when he released “Gangsta's Paradise” for the soundtrack of the film “Dangerous Minds.”

He was awarded best rap solo performance for the track at the following year's Grammy Awards ceremony.

With a hook lifted from Stevie Wonder's 1976 track “Pastime Paradise,” the song sold millions of copies worldwide, topping pop charts in 16 countries and becoming Billboard's Number One song for 1995.

